Splitsvilla 10 Fame Mohit Hiranandani Marries His Fiancée Steffi Kingham; First Wedding Pics Go Viral

Splitsvilla 10 fame and actor Mohit Hiranandani got married to his fiancée Steffi Kingham yesterday (December 30, 2021) in Mumbai. The couple had a court marriage in Mumbai, which was attended by their close family members and friends. The first wedding pictures of Mohit and Steffi's wedding are going viral on social media.

Steffi Kingham took to Instagram and shared a precious moment of her signing the marriage papers while getting a warm hug from Mohit Hiranandani. She captioned the post as, "Mr & Mrs Hiranandani ❤️ #Moffisoffthemarket."

After their cute wedding ceremony, the couple had a small celebration and dinner at their home, for which, they had invited their close friends. The videos and pictures of the post-wedding party are going viral, in which all the guests were seen dancing on dhol beats. Ahead of their wedding, Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham had a cocktail and bachelor party where they partied hard like there was no tomorrow.

Coming back to their wedding picture post, celebs like Priyank Sharma, Krishna Mukherjee, Shruti Sinhaa, Akash Choudhary, Naina Singh, Priyal Mahajan and others congratulated the newlyweds on social media. Talking about Mohit and Steffi's relationship, the couple dated each other for four years before tying the knot. They were in a live-in relationship.

For the unversed, Mohit Hiranandani has worked in several tv shows like Prem Bandhan, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, Pavitra Bhagya, Patiala Babes, Molkki and so on. On the other hand, Steffi Kingham works as a cabin crew. Let us tell you, Mohit had proposed to Steffi for marriage on a yacht on December 31, 2020.