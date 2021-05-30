Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Dilip Joshi Responds To Rumours Of Differences With Co-Star Raj Anadkat

Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Recently, there were rumours that things are not well between lead actor Dilip Joshi who essays the lead role of Jethalal Gada and his on-screen son Tapu played by Raj Anadkat. It was said that they weren't seeing eye to eye after Raj kept Dilip waiting for an hour or so for a scene on set.

However now, Dilip has reacted to the reports. The actor has quashed the rumours and wonders who spread such stories. He told SpotboyE, "Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?"

It must be noted that earlier in the week, Koimoi had reported that the actors are not on talking terms. A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Dilip Joshi is the senior-most actor on sets. Despite working on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There’s never a delay or effect on the shoot because of him. But Raj recently kept him waiting for an hour or so. What irked him is the fact that it was repeatedly happening.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since its inception. It is one of the most-watched and longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. Also, recently the show was in the news as the animated version of the series got announced on Sony Yay. The makers have even released a short video that is just as hilarious as the original one.