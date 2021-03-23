Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Gets Animated Version; Fans Are Super Excited (Watch Promo)

Good news for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, especially kids, as the show is getting its animated version. The promo of the show was released by Sony Yay on Instagram which introduced fans to Jethalal, Bapu ji, Tappu and Dayaben. The short video is hilarious just like the original one. Get ready this April, as the channel rolls out the red carpet for the fun-loving members of Gokuldham society in their latest offering.

In the promo, Bapu ji and Jethlal can be seen with war at each other, while Tappu is shown in his usual mischief and is called the hero of Gokuldham society. Also, for all those who are missing Dayaben, you can watch her in the animated series. Dayaben is seen telling her popular line 'Hey ma mataji' in her signature style in the video.

For the first time ever, with fresh new stories, the show, brings in a host of gripping twists, amusing narratives that guarantee high decibel entertainment at its very best. This fun and friendly neighbourhood where carefree characters go about their lives, will present a bag full of surprising moments that are filled with exciting adventures.

As the channel revealed the promo of the animated version, fans were super excited. Take a look at a few comments!

__ameyzing___: Waiting 😍.

Kartikgoswami6362: I am very very very excited.

Kunalmore275: Kab ayega please batau.

Im_adityabansode: Exited 😍😍🔥.

Gayathri2357: Ohh I'm waiting 😂👏.

Maheen__mazhar: What a exciting news!❤️🙌🔥Anxiously waiting ❤️

For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the popular shows on television and it is running successfully for 13 years. The show stars Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi in the lead roles. it is one of the longest-running shows on television.

The story of the show revolves around the lives of residents of Gokuldham society. Most of the episodes are based on Jethalal being stuck in a problem and Taarak Mehta, his best friend, whom he calls his "Fire Brigade", rescues him. The society celebrates all special occasions and the responsibility of organising these events is often on Tapu Sena's shoulders.

