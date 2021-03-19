Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide Aka Mandar Chandwadkar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes closely after Mayur Vakani aka Sundar getting infected with the virus. According to a TOI report, Mandar was shooting with on-screen wife Sonalika Joshi (Mrs Madhavi Bhide) and daughter Palak Sindhwani (Sonu) when he was last seen on set. For the unversed, many television actors have tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Mandar confirmed the news and shared, "My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again. Yes, I am COVID positive but I am taking every possible care. As for my isolation, I am doing it at my home only."

Mandar revealed that he has already told his co-stars Sonalika and Palak to get themselves tested. On being quizzed about how he is doing, the actor said, "I have an oximeter at home. I am checking my oxygen levels every 3 hours and of course my temperature. But overall, I am fine. I am reading books, watching a lot of TV and taking vitamin pills, you can call it a short holiday for me."

It must be noted that the makers of the show are in a fix since the ongoing track was completely centred on Bhide and his family. It is being reported that the showrunners have had to shift the focus abruptly. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team had a long narrative written for the actor for the next few days. They are currently at their wits' end on how to take the story forward as Mandar's COVID-19 diagnosis was the last thing they expected.

