TV Actress Nupur Alankar’s Brother-In-Law Stuck In Afghanistan, Says ‘It’s A Very Scary Situation Here’

Many Indians who are stuck in Afghanistan are waiting with bated breath to return to their homeland. The war-torn country has been taken over by the Taliban, creating a situation of panic and havoc for the citizens and people stranded across the region. TV actress Nupur Alankar’s brother-in-law, Kaushal Agarwal also happens to be one of them.

The 50-year-old businessman, who is married to Nupur’s younger sister, Jigyaasa owns a dry fruit business. He flew to Kabul on July 16 on a work-related trip and is now stuck in Kandahar.

Kaushal, who was scheduled to return home on August 15, has managed to connect with TOI on the phone. He shared, “It’s a very scary situation here. When I reached Kabul on July 16, it wasn’t bad and nobody expected things to spiral out of control in such a short span. My original plan was to return to India on August 15, but since I hadn’t finished my work, I went to the Indian embassy for an extension of my visa till August 30.”

Kaushal, who is currently is staying at a friend’s office, revealed that there are frequent power cuts and they have electricity supply for about three-four hours a day. He said that he is charging his mobile phone by using the car battery. He also shared that all mobile network providers have been instructed to stop the connection from 6 pm to 6 am. So, he is able to make calls only before and after that.

Agarwal added. “The Taliban can be seen patrolling the streets of Kandahar and it is unnerving. I am stuck here and all I want to do is return to India and be with my family. I have mailed a request to the Indian embassy, but there is no reply from them yet. My calls to their office have gone unanswered. I will have to go to Kabul to take a flight to India, but the worry right now is how do I get there?”

Meanwhile, Nupur and Kaushal’s family in Mumbai are very worried and are trying to reach out to government officials. The actress told the daily that they have managed to connect with him and he tried to assure them that he is safe, as they all are in a state of panic. She added that they are constantly praying for his safety and hoping that he returns soon.