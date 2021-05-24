Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer’s Father To Create Trouble; Will Kartik & Sirat End Up Marrying?

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the television. Kartik and his family are getting Sirat and Ranveer married and the couple is extremely excited about their big day. As we all are aware, Yeh Rishta is known for celebrating festivals and special occasions in a big way and it is in these celebrations that we will get to watch BIG twists!

Sirat and Ranveer's wedding will also have a big twist in the form on new entry, Ranveer's father Narendra Nath Chauhan, played by Shahbaz Khan. He will be creating trouble in their wedding, as he doesn't like Sirat. Apparently, it was him because of which Ranveer had missed getting married to Sirat in the beginning.

In the recent episode, we saw Ranveer's sister surprised Sirat by getting mehendi for Sirat. While the family would be having a gala time, Ranveer's father entered the premise with Kartik's father and was surprised to see Sirat. Both Sirat and Ranveer warned him to not to spoil their wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Sirat, who is scared that Ranveer's father might create a scene this time too, tells Kartik that they can't have the wedding at the resort. But Kartik promises her that he will talk to Ranveer's father. When he meets Narendra, the latter gets angry at the mention of Sirat and tells him that she is not even good enough to become a servant at his house. This makes Kartik angry and he ends up challenging Narendra that he will get Ranveer and Sirat married on the same day as decided.

Later, Goenkas will be seen preparing for haldi function. They are seen singing and dancing at Sirat's haldi function and Kartik will also be giving a special performance. As per the latest spoiler, Kartik will be the first person to apply the auspicious haldi to Sirat. She is overwhelmed and gets emotional with Kartik's gesture. Also, Sirat's haldi gets applied on Kartik.

It has to be recalled that at mehendi ceremony too, it was Kartik's family's mehendi that was applied first on Sirat. Are these 'signs' that Sirat and Kartik are made for each other? Will the wedding take a U-turn? Will Sirat get married to Kartik instead of Ranveer?

