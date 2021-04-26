Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sirat & Kartik To Groove To 'Nachde Ne Saare'; Will Ranveer Meet Sirat?

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. As the viewers are aware, currently, the Goenka family is prepping up for Sirat and Kartik's wedding festivities. The family is all set for the engagement ceremony.

During the engagement ceremony, Sirat and Kartik will be grooving to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Baar Baar Dekho song 'Nachde Ne Saare'. The Director's Kut Production shared the glimpse of the duo's engagement cermeony.

Along with Kartik and Sirat, the family too will be grooving to the song. The couple looked lovely in off-white floral design traditional attire.

Before the celebration kick-stars, the viewers will witness big drama! In today's episode, Naira's brother Naksh, who is not happy with Kartik's move, will be seen lashing out at Kartik for forgetting Naira and marrying Sirat. Although Kartik tells him the reason for him to get married to Sirat, he doesn't understand.

Meanwhile, slowly Manish too will be getting to watch Sirat's good nature. He gives up on stopping Kartik-Sirat's marriage and tells Riya the same, who gets irked. She tries to provoke Manish by telling him about Sirat's past, but in vain.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be near the venue as the boxing camp will also be at the same place. He hurts his hand and will be bleeding while Kartik comes to his rescue.

Kartik will be getting Ranveer to the venue and giving him first aid while Kairav and Sirat decide to help him. Well, again Sirat and Ranveer will have hit and miss moment!

