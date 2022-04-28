Anup Jalota On Ajay Devgn & Sudeep’s Language Debate: We Are Totally Wasting Our Time Having This Discussion

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's speech at an event in Bangalore saying that Hindi is no more a national language has sparked controversy! Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn had taken a sarcastic dig at the Kannada actor. Several celebrities have reacted to the same. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has reacted to the same.

He said that we are totally wasting our time having this discussion. He added that South films are dubbed in Hindi so that it reaches every corner of India.



Anup was quoted by India Today as saying, "Mahatma Gandhi used to converse in Hindi. Most of India understand the language Hindi. We are totally wasting our time having this discussion. South Indian languages are respected. In fact even Bihari and Punjabi are respected. But people don't understand every language."

He further added, "South Indian films are dubbed in Hindi so that people can understand. Our Hindi is understood by everyone. If a South Indian film is dubbed in Hindi, it will reach every corner of India." (sic)

For those who are unaware, Sudeep's statement, "Hindi is no more a national language," was made by him after South films started breaking records at the box office. Though netizens are divided over the controversy, Sudeep's latest tweet that has impressed several netizens and celebrities read as, "And sir @ajaydevgn I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don't we too belong to India sir. 🥂" (sic)

The Kannada star concluded by tweeting, "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards❤️" (sic)