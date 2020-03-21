Singer Anup Jalota Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Urges People To Get Tested For Symptoms

After landing in Mumbai from London a few days back, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota was placed under self-quarantine. The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) kept him at a Mumbai hotel in complete isolation and got him tested for the symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019.

Recently, the singer took to his Twitter page to inform his fans that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Informing them that he is hale and hearty, Anup shared that he is not having any symptoms of Coronavirus and can go home.

In the same video, he also urged his fans and followers to get tested if they show any existing symptoms of COVID-19. The singer also emphasized that it is necessary to approach doctors if there is any kind of difficulty to avoid affecting others.

He also advised them to take all the precautionary measures and not to panic about the same. At the end, he even expressed his happiness about undergoing self-quarantine and then, coming out clean.

Check out his tweet below.

Earlier, he had shared a selfie of himself with a mask and had captioned it as, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india." (sic)

Meanwhile, popular singer Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for Coronavirus. The 'Baby Doll' singer took to her Instagram page to confirm this news.

