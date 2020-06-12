Jasleen Matharu Confirms To Be Head Over Heels In Love With A Bhopal Based Cosmetic Surgeon

Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu had revealed a few weeks ago that she is virtually dating an aesthetic surgeon from Bhopal all thanks to her mentor Anup Jalota who happened to introduce them. And now, in an interview with SpotBoyE, the singer has finally come forward and shared more details about her relationship with Abhinit Gupta.

Jasleen revealed "I have never entered the kitchen but now I am so much in love with him that I am trying to learn every dish which he likes. Now, I am just waiting for him to come to Mumbai so that I get to cook everything for him. In one of our conversations, he had told me that he likes ladoos a lot. And I told him should I make it for you? So, he was like I would love to eat it. And knowing the fact that I don't know how to make it or made anything like this before, he suggested I start with kurmura laddu as that's easier but I told him I will make what's his favourite and that's til ke laddoo. In fact, I successfully made the ladoos and have couriered him now. And he is excitedly waiting there to eat. He also said, I have informed my parents ki Bahu ki taraf se ladoo aa rahe hain.'"

She went on to add, "You won't believe today when I scroll YouTube the only videos I am watching is about cooking. It's a strange feeling as I never thought I would do something like this for someone. This guy has really changed me. It feels like I am discovering a new me sometimes. I have started waking up early in the morning. I was a late person and used to get up at 1:30-2'o o'clock but now he has also become an alarm for me and makes sure that I wake up by 10am. He is trying to inculcate a healthy routine as I am habituated to be awake till late night. And I am loving this change completely."

