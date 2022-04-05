Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani AKA Mukku To Re-Enter; Actress Talks About Her Bond With Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is the most-loved and top show on the TRP chart. The show's twists are keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens. All the characters in the show are loved by the fans and one such character that made an exit recently is Mukku AKA Malvika (Anuj's sister) played by Aneri Vajani.

Aneri will be re-entering the show for her on-screen brother Anuj's wedding. Yes, you read it right! Recently, Aneri spoke about her re-entry and the bond she shared with Rupali Ganguly and others.

Talking about her return, Aneri said that more than her, her fans are excited about her re-entry. She added that she is excited and glad that Rajan Shahi wanted her back in the show.



Aneri was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Mukku is always excited, and actually more than me my fans are really excited. I had no clue the character would be loved so much, I read all the messages and adorable requests the fans had on social for Mukku. I am really excited and glad that Rajan sir wanted me back in the show. I am happy and sure that it is going to be an amazing time again."

About her bond with Rupali and others, she said, "With Rupali ma'am, we share a great bond, we love each other adding we are both Aries. Apart from her, I bond the same way with all of them, I have always loved making people happy and this is surely a treasure."

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Occupies 2nd Spot; Naagin 6 Witnesses A Major Drop

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It Will Be A Destination Wedding For Akshara & Abhimanyu!

When asked what she was up to during the break from Anupamaa, she said that she shot for a song with Sarthak Saksena and Utkarsh Kohli titled Phases. She revealed that the song is catchy and quite relatable to everyone, and said that it was fun shooting.

Are you excited about Aneri's re-entry? Hit the comment box to share your views.