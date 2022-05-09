Anupamaa Fans Upset With Vanraj’s Negativity Amid Anupama-Anuj’s Wedding; Trend ‘Stop Ruining Anupamaa’

AajKiRadha

"Dear ketswalawalkar Today was one of the WORST episodes of #Anupamaa since 357. This happening during a #MaAnKiShaadi celebration is disheartening! Such celebrations do not really require a storyline but strong and aesthetic execution and it failed in BOTH DEPARTMENTS."

ShrishtyGupta3

"#Anupamaa Worst execution of the whole mehendi Sequence. The mehandi was pathetic! The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all! Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj's face! It was so irritating to watch "Perfect moments ruined perfectly" STOP RUINING ANUPAMA."

chhaya2505

"Exactly.. we won't eat what is served.. we want proper presentation... We follow business tycoon Mr. perfectionist The Anuj Kapadia... STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn."

harshitabajajj

"Anupama's mehendi is terrible even middle class people can afford good mehendi artists stop playing this middle class shaadi game /dkp. Anupama is the number one show on television right now please give it equal importance like all your other shows /dkp. STOP RUINING ANUPAMA."