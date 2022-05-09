Anupamaa Fans Upset With Vanraj’s Negativity Amid Anupama-Anuj’s Wedding; Trend ‘Stop Ruining Anupamaa’
Star Plus show Anupamaa has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. For the unversed, the Shah family is currently celebrating the pre-wedding festivities of Anupama and Anuj. Well, after seeing the happiness on Anupama's face, the show's fans are very much excited to witness MaAn wedding on the small screen. However, on the other hand, fans are also upset with Anupama's ex-husband Vanraj Shah's Negativity amid Anupama-Anuj's wedding.
In the recent episode, all the members of Shah family were seen grooving with Mika Singh as they celebrate MaAn's Mehendi ceremony. However, people are getting miffed with Baa and Vanraj's negative comments against Anuj and Anupama. They recently expressed their disappointment on Twitter by trending 'Stop Ruining Anupamaa'. See the reactions-
AajKiRadha
"Dear ketswalawalkar Today was one of the WORST episodes of #Anupamaa since 357. This happening during a #MaAnKiShaadi celebration is disheartening! Such celebrations do not really require a storyline but strong and aesthetic execution and it failed in BOTH DEPARTMENTS."
ShrishtyGupta3
"#Anupamaa Worst execution of the whole mehendi Sequence. The mehandi was pathetic! The dance sequence was out of the place & not exciting at all! Overdoing of Constant Zooming on Vanraj's face! It was so irritating to watch "Perfect moments ruined perfectly" STOP RUINING ANUPAMA."
chhaya2505
"Exactly.. we won't eat what is served.. we want proper presentation... We follow business tycoon Mr. perfectionist The Anuj Kapadia... STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn."
harshitabajajj
"Anupama's mehendi is terrible even middle class people can afford good mehendi artists stop playing this middle class shaadi game /dkp. Anupama is the number one show on television right now please give it equal importance like all your other shows /dkp. STOP RUINING ANUPAMA."
Talking about the show, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi.
(Social media posts are unedited)