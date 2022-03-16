Choti Sarrdaarni: Akanksha Puri Reveals Why She Refused To Play Lead Role In The Show

Of late Choti Sarrdaarni has been in the news especially regarding the lead actors Nimrit Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi's exit. Recently, there were reports that Akanksha Puri was offered to play the lead role in the Colors' popular show, however, she refused the offer.

The actress has now revealed the reason for not accepting the role and said that she was not ready for it.



Akanksha was quoted by IANS as saying, "The love and admiration that you get when you work for daily soaps cannot be expressed in words. When approached for a replacement for Choti Sarrdaarni I was really not ready for it. Even in the past when I left my show Vighnaharta Ganesha, the show went off air soon. I was the face of the show for three years and a replacement has got it to the end."

The actress feels that entering at this point neither would do any justice to the show nor would be anyway beneficial for her as an actor. She said that although she would love to do TV in future, she is not in for replacement.

Akanksha concluded by saying, "Chotti Saardarrni has been a show which has been running from the past few years. It will be really difficult for the audience to accept someone who has replaced that person. I would love to do television in the future but replacing someone is not something I would want to do ever."

Apparently, the actress has been shooting a few music videos and Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash.

Coming back to Choti Sarrdaarni, it is being said that Amandeep Sidhu and Salman Shaikh have been approached to play the lead roles in the show.

