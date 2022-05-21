Confirmed! Karan Kundrra Purchases New Apartment For Rs 14 Crore In Bandra

A few days ago, we reported that Karan Kundrra has registered for his dream house in Mumbai. And now, it has finally been confirmed that he has purchased a flat in Bandra. Well, it is indeed a celebratory moment for Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans.

Let us tell you, the Dance Deewane Juniors fame has bought a new apartment in Bandra for Rs 14 Crore. Isn't it interesting? Real estate expert, Varun Singh, who is also the founder of SquareFeatIndia.com told ETImes TV that the area of the flat is 5238 sq ft. He said, "Documents accessed by us show that the flat bought by Karan Kundrra is located on the 12th floor of the building named 81 Aureate located in Bandra. Kundra paid Rs 14 Crore for the apartment."

Notably, along with the flat, Karan Kundrra will also have an access to three car parking in the building. He paid Rs 81.81 Lakh as registration charges on May 13, 2022. Interestingly, cricketer, Prithvi Shaw has also purchased a flat in the same building on the eighth floor.

Coming back to Karan Kundrra, the actor worked very hard to fulfill his dream of buying a house in Mumbai. Well, it could be the home of Tejasswi and Karan after marriage. After this news, fans are eager to see glimpses of Kundrra's lavish apartment.

Talking about their ongoing projects, Karan Kundrra is currently seen hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The couple is reportedly planning to get married soon.