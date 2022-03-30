Debattama Saha Shares Karanvir Sharma’s Reaction To Her Upcoming Show Mithai’s Promo; Says ‘He Is Excited’

Debattama Saha is all set to feature in Zee TV's upcoming show Mithai as the female lead. She will be paired opposite Ashish Bharadwaj in the show. Debattama is very excited about her upcoming show as the promo of it recently came out. Interestingly, Mithai promo is receiving a positive response from the masses and the actress is also overwhelmed with her fans' response.

Not only fans, but Debattama Saha also shared that her previous show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani co-star Karanvir Sharma is also very excited about the show. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, the Mithai actress said, "Well, he buzzed me after watching the promo and told me that he is excited for the same and that the promo looks promising. He has been a great friend and well-wisher; I too wish the best for him."

Moreover, Debattama also said that Karanvir and she are still in talks with several makers for the music videos. For the unversed, their chemistry in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was loved by all. #ShaKhi fans are also excited to see them together again.

When asked about her bond and chemistry with Ashish Bharadwaj, she said that their dynamics are totally different. She said, "It's more like that of Tom and Jerry. You can literally play the Tom and Jerry background music because Siddharth and Mithaai are like that. The unique part is that the nok-jhoks between them will not wash off suddenly after they get married. It will still be there for a long time. It's not a show wherein two people fall in love and then get married. It will be like they'll get married in a tricky situation and after a long wait, they might fall for each other. So, it's very different and thus I don't want to rush into building chemistry for now."

Talking about Debattama Saha, the actress has earlier featured in a Bengali show E Amar Gurudakshina and a Hindi show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.