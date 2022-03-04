Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’s Sai Ketan Rao Reveals If We’ll Get To Watch Him & Shivangi Khedkar Together

Recently, Sai Ketan Rao, who became a household name with his role of Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, had a quick chat with his fans on Twitter. The actor replied to his fans' questions on Twitter and revealed his mother never thought that he could pull off Raghav Rao's character. He also revealed if we will get to watch him and his MHRW co-star Shivangi Khedkar together.

A fan asked him, "In general like u as Ketan is feeling happy that day but the scene given to u was a sad or a crying scene how do u transform yourself into the character in that mood." To this Sai Ketan replied, "Because I am an actor , my mom never thought that I can pull off the role of RAGHAV RAO till it came on screen 😂😅🤣."

When a fan asked which type of negative role he would like to play, he said, "I would happily accept Villan roles." He also said that he would like to play any role that is interesting to the audience and also intersting to play just like he RR (Raghav Rao). One of the users even asked who is his best and most favourite co-star he has worked with and he replied, "You know the answer 🍉." Well, does this mean his MHRW co-star Shivangi Khedkar?

When asked by a fan about his upcoming SaiShi's (Sai and Shivangi) project, as they are eagerly waiting, he said, "See as an coactor , even I wish that me and Shivangi work together for future projects , but it all depends on the casting, the role , interests of role character, productions etc. So u might see us together or separate but I wish we are placed in milestone reaching projects."

A few other interesting questions that SKR replied are as follows!

User: Would you like to work with @Debattama_sah?

SKR: Try kar sakte hai.

User: What's that one thing you love the most about #Mhrw.

SKR: RR.

User: Home tour when???

SKR: Sorry private person here 😛.

User: something you dislike about people ?

SKR: People who abandon.

User: Excited for RRR or KGF 2?

SKR: Both.

User: Would you like to act in a web show? Ps: missing you as ghamandi rao 🤧❤

SKR: Definitely I would love to.

Meanwhile, MHRW producer Sandiip Sikcand shared a post in which mentioned that among top 5 nominees, his show and actress Sivangi Khedkar are nominated for 21st ITA Awards in Best Popular Show (Drama) and Best Actress (Popular Drama) categories.