Karan Kundrra Is ‘Dead’ After Seeing GF Tejasswi Prakash In Saree

Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6. For the unversed, the actress is playing the lead role in the show and is getting praised by viewers for her amazing performance. On the other hand, Teja is also winning the hearts of her fans by posting some beautiful pictures from the sets of Naagin 6.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash, who is playing the role of Sarvashreshth Naagin in the Ekta Kapoor show, shared some pictures of her character Pratha in a hot pink saree. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her curves and we must say, she is looking absolutely stunning. Teja's Instagram post has already gone viral on social media, and fans have shared their reactions in the comments section.

However, Tejasswi Prakash's actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra's comment on her Instagram post grabbed everyone's eyeballs. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist commented, "Dead" with a red heart emoji. Well, his love for the Naagin 6 actress is visible to all and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful chemistry.

Apart from that, Tejasswi Prakash had also shared a romantic video with Karan Kundrra, in which, the actress showed her possessiveness towards her beau. Kundrra also commented on the same by writing, "Oh I know baby.. I know ❤️🔥."

Well, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's PDA is leaving everyone awestruck. For the unversed, the duo came close to each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They started dating each other since then, and never miss any chance to spend quality time with each other. TejRan fans are eager to know about their marriage plans. However, the actors are currently giving priority to their respective careers. Karan and Tejasswi were last seen together in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.