India's Got Talent 9 Grand Finale: Divyansh & Manuraj Bag The Coveted Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh Cash Prize

The highly awaited grand finale of India's Got Talent Season 9 was aired on Sunday (April 17) on Sony Entertainment Television. Divyansh and Manuraj, the beatboxing and flautist duo, were announced as the winners of the talent-based reality show. They took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a car.

Divyansh and Manuraj, who hail from Jaipur and Bharatpur, beat Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy to take home the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Ishita Vishwakarma and Bomb Fire Crew were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively and they took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

Sony TV’s India's Got Talent 9 was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and was judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. It must be noted that both Divyansh and Manuraj came separately for the auditions but eventually paired up with each other. The duo’s amazing jugalbandi on the show left audiences mesmerised throughout the season whilst also garnering the maximum 'Golden Buzzer’ from the judges and celebrity guests of the show.

After winning India's Got Talent, Divyansh said in a statement, “This is revolutionary. I feel that now all the instrumentalists, may it be beatboxers, sitar players, or flautists, will grab the spotlight and feel confident that their dreams can also come true.”

His partner Manuraj, on the other hand, said that he feels he has reached the zenith of happiness and added, “Collaborating with Divyansh came out of the blue but the play of fates was such that we have now become the winners of the show where we met. Our win is a win for all the instrumentalists in the country who are still in the background. It’s time to come forward and be recognised for your talent because the Indian music industry is ready and thriving for change. This win is an invitation to musicians to find their sound and make the best of it.”