Kamya Punjabi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Asks People To Mask-Up & Stay Safe

Kamya Punjabi has been in the news for supporting Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal and it was said that she would be entering the house. But, she recently clarified that she won't be entering the house to support Pratik Sehajpal due to personal reason, but will support him from outside. As per the latest report, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress took to social media and revealed that she managed to survive first and second wave but got infected with the virus during the third wave! She revealed in her post that she has high fever, spinning head and body ache. The actress asked people to mask-up and to stay safe.



Kamya shared the post on Instagram by sharing her tweet, which read as, "Survived the first 2, caught by the 3rd one so here I m with high fever, spinning head, bodyache to the core #COVID19 positive n staying positive! This too shall pass! Mask up people, stay safe n remember 2022 hamara hai 😇."

Kamya's friends from the industry wished her a speedy recovery by commenting on her post. Take a look at a few comments!

Manish Naggdev: Please take good care of yourself meri dost.❤️ Agar tujhe kharoch bhi aai toh main duniya ko aag lagga dunga aag. 😂.

Rajev Paul: Tumko bhi ho gaya...Kamya..Dr Sahab bhej rahe aapke paas on special duty ..@panjabikamya you shall be fine soon my friend...prayers and best wishes 🙏🙏.

Gauahar Khan: Stay safe ! Feel better 😘😘.

Rajiv Thankur: Oho.. take care mitraaa.. if need anything.. just a cal away .. get well fast ...