Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Registration To Begin On April 9, Big B Says 'Sapne Pure Karne Ke Liye Phone Uthaiye'

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to the small screen with its 14th season. The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show have now announced the registration date with a brand-new promo. The popular reality TV show will open its online registrations window for KBC 14 aspirants from April 9 at 9 pm.

The aforementioned info was shared on the official social media accounts of Sony TV with the following caption: "9th April raat 9 baje se humaare sawaalon ke saath hoga shuru #KBC14 ka registration aur aapka apne sapnon ko pura karne ka safar, only on #SonyTV. #KBC14 #KaunBanegaCrorepati #9thApril9pm #ResgistrationsBegin @amitabhbachchan(sic)."

The promotional video features a couple and the husband can be seen making promises to his wife of taking her to Switzerland. He also promised of getting his kids educated abroad whilst making a nice house for his wife. And then, as many years pass by, the man can still be seen making the same promises to his wife, leaving her annoyed. This is followed by Amitabh Bachchan appearing in the TVC and saying, "Sapne dekh ke khush mat ho jayiye. Pure karne ke liye phone uthaiye." Take a look!

In order to be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, one is required to answer the questions that will be presented by Big B during the registration process. The host will appear on Sony TV every night at 9 pm IST from April 9 onwards.

Just like last year, the registrations will happen through the SonyLIV app. The selected individuals will then be approached by the KBC team. They will later be shortlisted according to their general knowledge.