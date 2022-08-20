Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Get Special Surprise From Their Moms In The ‘Mummy Special Week’

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
since
its
inception.
The
adventure-based
reality
show
has
been
keeping
the
audience
hooked
to
the
television
screen
and
is
one
of
the
top
shows
on
the
TRP
chart.
To
level
up
the
entertainment
quotient,
this
weekend
the
show
will
witness
a
'Mummy
special
week',
wherein
daredevil
khiladis
will
get
a
special
surprise
from
their
moms.
In
this
'Mummy's
Special
Week',
the
contestants
will
get
a
special
video
call
from
their
respective
mothers
and
will
be
seen
sharing
some
fun
yet
emotional
moments.
Besides
the
phone
calls,
the
khiladis
will
also
get
some
quirky
gifts
from
their
mothers.
The
audience
will
know
the
reason
behind
Rajiv
Adatia's
Hindi
speaking
skills
when
they
see
him
talking
to
his
mother.
While
Pratik
Sehajpal,
who
has
been
notorious
for
using
the
restroom
before
and
after
every
stunt,
is
gifted
with
'diapers'
by
his
mom,
Faisal
Shaikh
gets
a
trimmer
as
a
gift.
In
another
engaging
phone
call,
Mohit's
wife
Addite
Malik
pulls
his
leg
for
his
flirty
behavior
with
the
physiotherapist
in
Cape
Town!
Quipping
at
Kanika
for
not
knowing
the
meaning
of
'tame',
her
mother
jokingly
tells
her
"Toh
google
kar
leti
na
meaning"
which
makes
everyone
laugh.
Sriti's
mom
will
he
seen
praising
her
for
performing
some
mindboggling
stunts,
but
will
also
be
seen
schooling
her
for
speaking
less
on
the
show.