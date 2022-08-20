Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Get Special Surprise From Their Moms In The ‘Mummy Special Week’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The adventure-based reality show has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screen and is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. To level up the entertainment quotient, this weekend the show will witness a 'Mummy special week', wherein daredevil khiladis will get a special surprise from their moms.

In this 'Mummy's Special Week', the contestants will get a special video call from their respective mothers and will be seen sharing some fun yet emotional moments. Besides the phone calls, the khiladis will also get some quirky gifts from their mothers.

The audience will know the reason behind Rajiv Adatia's Hindi speaking skills when they see him talking to his mother. While Pratik Sehajpal, who has been notorious for using the restroom before and after every stunt, is gifted with 'diapers' by his mom, Faisal Shaikh gets a trimmer as a gift. In another engaging phone call, Mohit's wife Addite Malik pulls his leg for his flirty behavior with the physiotherapist in Cape Town!Quipping at Kanika for not knowing the meaning of 'tame', her mother jokingly tells her "Toh google kar leti na meaning" which makes everyone laugh. Sriti's mom will he seen praising her for performing some mindboggling stunts, but will also be seen schooling her for speaking less on the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi? Hit the comment box to share your views.