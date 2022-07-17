Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 16: Jannat Gets Luxury Access, Contestants Get Tortured

Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
made
a
smashing
entry
into
the
TRP
list
last
week,
by
emerging
as
the
most
watched
reality
show
on
Indian
television.
The
Rohit
Shetty
show
has
been
thoroughly
entertaining
audiences
with
its
exceptional
list
of
contestants
and
daring
tasks.
On
July
16,
Saturday,
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
witnessed
the
contestants
facing
torture
at
the
boot
camp.
Jannat
Zubair
emerged
as
the
first
contestant
of
the
show
to
receive
access
to
luxury
at
the
boot
camp,
by
winning
a
task.
Rubina
Dilaik
and
Nishant
Bhatt
were
in
great
form
and
entertained
the
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
audiences
with
their
appearance
in
the
Saturday
episode.
Sriti
Jha
and
Rajvi
Adatia,
on
the
other
hand,
had
to
abort
the
task.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12
episode
on
July
16,
Saturday,
started
with
host
Rohit
Shetty's
special
announcement.
The
filmmaker
asked
the
contestants
to
pack
their
bags
and
informed
them
that
they
are
going
to
get
tortured
in
the
boot
camp.
Rohit
Shetty
assigned
two
people
to
give
the
contestants
instructions
and
torture
them
occasionally.