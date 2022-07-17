Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Highlights July 16: Jannat Gets Luxury Access, Contestants Get Tortured

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 made a smashing entry into the TRP list last week, by emerging as the most watched reality show on Indian television. The Rohit Shetty show has been thoroughly entertaining audiences with its exceptional list of contestants and daring tasks. On July 16, Saturday, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 witnessed the contestants facing torture at the boot camp.

Jannat Zubair emerged as the first contestant of the show to receive access to luxury at the boot camp, by winning a task. Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhatt were in great form and entertained the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 audiences with their appearance in the Saturday episode. Sriti Jha and Rajvi Adatia, on the other hand, had to abort the task.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 episode on July 16, Saturday, started with host Rohit Shetty's special announcement. The filmmaker asked the contestants to pack their bags and informed them that they are going to get tortured in the boot camp. Rohit Shetty assigned two people to give the contestants instructions and torture them occasionally.