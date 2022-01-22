Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makes It To 2nd Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Drop

Top 5 Shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart surprisingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the second spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.1, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan & Bhagya Lakshmi

At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) followed by Udaariyaan (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the tenth place.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.6 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Pandya Store, Vidrohi and Dance Plus 6 has grabbed 1.9, 0.6 and 0.7 ratings.



Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.6, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1 ratings.

Randeep Rai On Working With His Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Co-Star Ashi Singh After 2 Years

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.2 and 0.7 ratings.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Arshi Khan Expresses Her Views On Tejasswi & Karan's Relationship; Refuses To Comment On Rakhi Sawant's Game

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.