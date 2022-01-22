Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makes It To 2nd Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Drop
The latest TRP ratings for Week 2 (January 8-January 14, 2022) are out. While Anupamaa has retained its top slot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed major jump. Udaariyaan has witnessed a major drop. There are no changes among top 7 shows. Take a look at top 10 shows and top 7 channels.
Top 5 Shows
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart surprisingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed the second spot, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Hai Chahatein at the fifth place. The shows have garnered 4.0, 3.1, 2.9, 2.8 and 2.8 ratings, respectively.
Top 6-10 Shows: Udaariyaan & Bhagya Lakshmi
At the sixth place is Kumkum Bhagya (2.4) followed by Udaariyaan (2.3) at the seventh place, Kundali Bhagya (2.3) at the eighth place, Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1) at the ninth place and Bhagya Lakshmi (2.0) at the tenth place.
Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture
Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15's weekday episodes managed to get 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.6 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has managed to get 0.8 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows
Colors TV's shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Choti Sarrdaarni, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 0.8, 1.6, 1.6, 1.5 and 1.1 ratings.
Other Popular Shows
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 have managed to get 1.2 and 0.7 ratings.
Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.9 and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.