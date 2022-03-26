Neena Kulkarni Admits Daily Soaps Were A Culture Shock For Her; Find Out Why

Veteran actress Neena Kulkarni, who is known for her outstanding performances in several Marathi and Hindi films and television shows, recently opened up about working on the small screen. For the unversed, she was last seen on television in the Hindi show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Nayak actress said that "daily soaps were a culture shock for her." When asked about her absence from the small screen, she said that she has not thought of quitting TV shows. The actress said, "TV is where actors earn. I won't leave it. Daily soaps are where you earn your daily wages and make money. Then you can easily do something where your heart lies."

A couple of years ago, Neena Kulkarni had featured in a short film titled Devi starring Kajol in the lead role. Her performance caught everyone's attention, and since then, the actress has developed her interest in OTT projects. For the unversed, she had also featured in Breathe web series.

Neena Kulkarni has decided to concentrate on OTT projects. On the other hand, she also feels blessed to have worked during the pandemic. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star said, "I started valuing my work even more. I realised that there were people who were not getting work and I've been fortunate to get work even without a manager. My work was a passion, but it has become precious now."

Let us tell you, Neena Kulkarni was recently featured in Sachin Kundalkar's directorial venture Pondicherry. The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vaibhav Tatwawadi in key roles. Notably, Neena had a small role, but she managed to impress everyone with her powerful performance.