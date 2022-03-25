Pandya Store's Kanwar On #ShiViKiShaadi Sequence: I Look Forward To The Response From Fans & Well-Wishers

Pandya Store is one of the most-loved shows, and currently, Shiva and Raavi's wedding is being held on the show. As per the latest promo, Dhara gets Raavi ready for the wedding, however, Raavi is under the influence of the laughing gas and keeps laughing while she speaks. The family also tries to spray laughing gas on Shiva.

Recently, Kanwar Dhillon, who plays the role of Shiva, spoke about the wedding sequence. He said that although it is good, it is hectic as they have to wear heavy costumes for long time.

Kanwar was quoted by India-forums as saying, "This particular song sequence was fun to shoot, Bollywood masala numbers, and these kind of dance sequences are my forte and I enjoy shooting them. Coming to shaadi sequences, they are terribly hectic because of the outfits, and the attire and all the ornaments that you wear. It gets tedious and it goes on forever, till you wrap the sequences up."

The actor further said that he is waiting for people to look forward to Shiva-Raavi ki Shaadi. He added that he is looking forward to the response from fans and well-wishers.

Pandya Store's Alice & Kanwar React To Dating Reports; Actress Says Her Post Doesn't Confirm They're Dating

Pandya Store's Kanwar Dhillon Reacts To Alice Kaushik's Heartfelt Post; Thanks Her For Birthday Surprise

Kanwar concluded by saying, "It is good, but you have to bear the brunt and the heat and the claustrophobia that comes with it, but at the end, it looks so beautiful and aesthetic on screen that it ends up being worth it, and I can't really wait for people to look forward to Shiva-Raavi ki Shaadi because they are going to love it and the entire sequence has been shot very nicely. I look forward to the response from fans and well-wishers."