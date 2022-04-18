Pandya Store Star Akshay Kharodia And His Wife Divya Punetha Blessed With A Baby Girl

Here's some good news! Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia and his wife Divya Punetha were recently blessed with a baby girl. Well, the delightful news has been shared by his on-screen Bhabhi and dear friend Shiny Doshi on her Instagram stories. After posting a photo of Akshay's newborn daughter on Instagram, the actor himself confirmed the news and said, "It's a girl."

Well, it is indeed the happiest moment of Akshay Kharodia and his wife Divya Punetha's life. The actor is currently with his wife and daughter as he is overwhelmed with the arrival of the little angel in his life. When Divya was in her last trimester, Akshay Kharodia had planned to take a break from his ongoing show Pandya Store.

However, the producers seem to have convinced him to stay back. For the unversed, he is playing the role of Dev in the show and is paired opposite Simran Budharup in the show.

Talking about his personal life, Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha tied the knot in June 2021 after dating for a few years. They got married in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. After this news, his fans are eager to see the first picture of Akshay and Divya's daughter.

Filmibeat congratulates Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha on the birth of a baby girl!