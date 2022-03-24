Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan To Be Seen In A Project Produced By Rajan Shahi; Actress Says 'Talks Are On'

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan impressed fans in their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actors made a special place in audience's hearts and ever since their track ended on YRKKH, ShivIn and KaIra fans have been craving to seen them together on screen. The couple was even seen in a music video, but their fans want to watch them in a show. Well, looks like their wish is soon going to come true!

Yes, you read it right! As per ETimes TV, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen together in a project produced by Rajan Shahi. Shivangi hinted about the same during the last day shoot of her show Balika Vadhu, but refused to reveal more details about the same.

Shivangi was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I can't talk about it much. I really don't know much about it, but yes there have been talks about it and whenever the project happens everyone will get to know about it. I can't talk about it and honestly I don't know much about it aisa nahi hai ke baatein nahi hui hai. Talks are on and let's see Kab, kaise hota hai sab (It's not like that talks didn't happen, but talks are on about the project)."

When probed about Rajan Shahi's announcement that they will be back soon, the actress said, "If Rajan sir has said that we are coming soon then we would be definitely coming. Jab bhi hoga jaise bhi hoga I am sure it will be beautiful. DKP is a family to me and if I get to be a part of this family again I'll be more than happy to go."

Iconic Gold Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi & Others Win Big

Shivangi Joshi On Shooting For Music Video With Mohsin Khan: Our Kaira Fam Was Waiting For Us To Come Together

Meanwhile, about Balika Vadhu going off-air, she said that all good things come to an end so it's okay that Balika Vadhu is also coming to an end. She added that her journey was small but very beautiful and now after this, they will do something new.

She clarified that the show didn't go off-air because it is not working. The actress said that the journey of the show was till here only and people will understand the closure when they watch the ending. She added that the ending is a happy ending.

Shivangi concluded by saying that they had great time shooting and she will miss shooting with their director Pradeep, and co-stars Randeep and Samridh, as they shared a beautiful bond.