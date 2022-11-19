‘Taarak Mehta…’ Actress Priya Ahuja Locks Lips With Hubby As They Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary
TV actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is best known for essaying the role of Rita Reporter in SAB TV's long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been away from the small screen for the last three years. However, she's very active on social media and often shares pictures on Instagram.
The actress married Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director in 2011 and they are in a happy space since then. Today (November 19), the much-in-love couple is celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.
On the special occasion, Priya took to social media and shared some romantic pictures with fans. In one of the photos, the happily-married duo is seen locking lips which will surely make you go aww.
Priya Ahuja & Malav’s Love Story
For the unversed, Priya and Malav first met each other on the sets of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. While Priya was one of the actors, Malav directed the hit comedy show. Soon, they fell in love with each other and exchanged wedding vows on November 19, 2011.
Priya & Malav’s Son - Ardaas
Eight years after tying the knot, Priya and Malav welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ardaas, in November 2019. Since then, the actress has been focusing on her personal life and is busy nurturing their son.
Renewal Of Wedding Vows
Last year, on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple renewed their vows in the presence of their families and close friends. They even had their mehendi, sangeet, cocktail party, and wedding once again.
Priya Hasn’t Quit ‘Taarak Mehta…’
While Priya has been on a break from acting, she hasn't yet quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Yes, you read that right! She revealed that same in a recent interview with TOI and stated, "There has been no track of mine of the show or any such storyline where the makers could have brought me back."
Priya Is Now Craving To Act Again
After staying away from TV, the actress is now craving to act once again. Revealing the same, she said, "My son Azaad is now two- and-half-years old. Now that he has grown up a little and goes to playschool, I can get back to acting." Well, this is indeed a piece of great news for her fans.