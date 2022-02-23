    For Quick Alerts
      TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

      By
      |

      The online TRP ratings for the Week 7 are here. Star Plus' Anupamaa has witnessed a jump and it is back at the top spot replacing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has witnessed a drop. Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, which was premiered on February 12, has made a smashing entry. Take a look at the top 10 shows that have topped the online TRP chart and their ratings in points!

      Anupamaa & YRKKH

      Anupamaa & YRKKH

      At first place is Anupamaa followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the second place. The shows have managed to get 41.0 and 40.0 points, respectively.

      Naagin 6

      Naagin 6

      Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 that stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles has made a smashing entry at the third place with 38.0 points.

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      BALH 2 & TMKOC

      While Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to grab the fourth spot with 34.0 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth place with 30.0 points.

      Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Bhagya Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Bhagya Lakshmi, no. 1 show of Zee TV, has managed to grab the sixth place followed by Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya at seventh and eighth places with 28.0, 27.0 and 24.0 points, respectively.

      Fanaa & TKSS

      Fanaa & TKSS

      While Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is at the ninth place, The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to grab the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 21.0 and 19.0 ratings respectively.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 18:44 [IST]
      X