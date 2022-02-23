TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
7
are
here.
Star
Plus'
Anupamaa
has
witnessed
a
jump
and
it
is
back
at
the
top
spot
replacing
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
which
has
witnessed
a
drop.
Tejasswi
Prakash's
Naagin
6,
which
was
premiered
on
February
12,
has
made
a
smashing
entry.
Take
a
look
at
the
top
10
shows
that
have
topped
the
online
TRP
chart
and
their
ratings
in
points!
Anupamaa
&
YRKKH
At
first
place
is
Anupamaa
followed
by
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
at
the
second
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
41.0
and
40.0
points,
respectively.
Naagin
6
Ekta
Kapoor's
supernatural
show
Naagin
6
that
stars
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Simba
Nagpal
and
Mahek
Chahal
in
the
lead
roles
has
made
a
smashing
entry
at
the
third
place
with
38.0
points.
Bhagya
Lakshmi,
no.
1
show
of
Zee
TV,
has
managed
to
grab
the
sixth
place
followed
by
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Kumkum
Bhagya
at
seventh
and
eighth
places
with
28.0,
27.0
and
24.0
points,
respectively.
Fanaa
&
TKSS
While
Zain
Imam
and
Reem
Shaikh's
Fanaa
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
is
at
the
ninth
place,
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
has
managed
to
grab
the
10th
place.
The
shows
have
managed
to
get
21.0
and
19.0
ratings
respectively.