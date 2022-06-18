Vishal Aditya Singh Talks About His Link-Up Rumours With Sana Makbul; Says He Doesn't Want To Get Married

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will be seen playing the role of Parashuram in a mythological TV show. The actor recently spoke about his link-up rumours with his KKK 11 co-contestant Sana Makbul.

The actor clarified that they are not dating, but she is his special friend. He said that they share a great bond and would like to always maintain their friendship.



Vishal was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sana still continues to be my special friend. But, we are not dating. There are times when you connect with a person and the friendship continues for years, but that does not mean you are in a relationship. Sana is a dear friend and I like her a lot. We both share a great bond and I would like to always maintain this friendship."

Vishal also said that he doesn't want to get married but is open to a live-in relationship, as one gets to know about the person and can have a harmonious relationship.

About why he is single, he said, "Recently, I had gone for a shoot to Lucknow, and in the evening when I went for a stroll to a park, I realised that you do need a companion. Sometime later, I also felt that it is important to enjoy your own company. If I find someone I would love to live with the person, but I do not want to get married. I feel that even if you live-in with an individual, you get to know the person and can have a harmonious relationship."

Currently, Vishal is focussed on his career. He said that although he would love to be with someone, he would like to settle in his career first and do interesting things on television and other platforms. He concluded by saying that he loves to work and hopes to get good opportunities in future.