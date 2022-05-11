Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Anuj Sachdeva Doesn't Want To Be The TV Lead; Says He's Focussing On Digital Platform

Anuj Sachdeva, who was seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and was recently in his hometown Delhi, spoke about television and his interests. While talking to Times Of India, Anuj said that he did Woh Toh Hai Albelaa after almost six years break from television, and he took up the show as it was for short period. He added that even though his role was short in the show, he feels that it has left major impact on audience. Currently, the actor is shooting for a web series in Delhi.

Talking about television, he said that this medium is best training ground for actors as it prepares them to focus and shoot under any situation and handle pressure. He added that the first month of his debut television show as tough as he didn't know anything about this medium. But later everyone saw progress, and he learned a lot on the sets.



Anuj doesn't want to play a lead role on television and is focussing on digital platform and international project.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I do not want to be the lead. If I get a part in a TV show, which is edgy, and for a short duration, I will take it up. The problem with doing TV shows for a long time is that people associate you only with that character. Breaking that image becomes a problem if you do TV for long. I am not focusing on Bollywood because there it is difficult to get the kind of roles you want to do. So I am focusing on digital platforms and looking forward to doing an international project."

He added that Sushant Singh Rajput managed to successfully move from TV to film and created hope that other TV actors too can do it.

Anuj concluded by saying, "In the last few years, there have been a lot of changes in terms of the kind of work that you are offered. In 2010, when one would look at work in films after doing TV shows, he was asked 'aap TV actor hain?' and then get rejected without even a meeting. Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the first few actors who managed to successfully move from TV to films. For us actors, he created hope that we can do that, too. I really appreciate him."