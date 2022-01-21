YRKKH: Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod’s Romantic Scene Is Copy Of Spiderman’s Kissing Scene; Netizens React

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The show is grabbing everyone's attention with its ongoing track where Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will confess their love to each other. Well, fans are loving the love scene between Harshad and Pranali, however, they also noticed that the scene is very much similar to the famous Spiderman's kiss scene.

In the promos of the romantic sequence, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to come at the sunset point. When she goes there, he sends a message to her stating that he would love her even after his death. Akshara gets scared and she admits she loves him. That's when Abhimanyu appears hanging upside down from a tree. The duo smiles looking at each other and interestingly, Akshara holds Abhimanyu's head.

Well, fans noticed that it is very much similar to Spiderman's kissing scene. Hence, they took a screenshot of the scene and created several memes on Twitter. Let's have a look at fans' reactions here-

_DevAkshi__ "humara desi spiderman and mj, maybe this scene is dramatic, but it was very beautiful. #yrkkh #abhira #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai." alshaiema "Not me bragging My wish came true. My spider man and mj ❤❤ My 2nd prediction to the show is achieved..lol happiness indeed." jaaniyee "Your spiderman//My spiderman #AbhiRa #yrkkh." houria_dh "Presenting for you all our "Abhimanyu SPIDERMAN Birla"🤣❤️ #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #Yrkkh."

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Karishma Sawant, Swati Chitnis, Parul Chauhan, Sachin Tyagi, Shilpa Raizada and others in key roles. After this moment, fans are very excited to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi.