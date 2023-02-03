Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare or MC Stan; THIS Contestant To Get EVICTED Tomorrow Says Poll

Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
the
last
leg
and
as
we
are
inching
towards
the
grand
finale,
the
upcoming
elimination
has
got
everyone
intrigued.
For
the
uninitiated,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week
after
an
intriguing
elimination
task
on
the
popular
reality
show.
This
nomination
has
come
as
a
shock
for
everyone
especially
the
mandali
as
three
members
of
the
mandali
are
in
the
danger
zone.
Needless
to
say,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
get
evicted
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
Interestingly,
we
conducted
a
poll
asking
the
fans'
decision
about
who
they
think
should
get
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16
ahead
of
the
grand
finale.
And
now
the
results
are
out
wherein
Sumbul
received
45.8%
votes,
Shiv
received
16.7%
votes
while
MC
Stan
got
37.5%
votes.
It
is
evident
that
fans
feel
Sumbul
will
be
out
of
the
BB
house
this
week
and
it
is
likely
to
come
as
a
shocker
for
the
mandali.
Although
an
official
announcement
about
the
elimination
is
yet
to
be
made,
if
the
reports
turned
out
to
be
true,
mandali
is
certainly
going
to
get
affected
by
Sumbul's
exit.
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
has
won
hearts
with
her
spirit
of
friendship
as
she
was
seen
standing
strong
with
Shiv,
Nimrit
and
MC
Stan
during
the
torture
task.
In
fact,
former
BB
contestant
Kamya
Punjabi
lauded
Sumbul
and
said,
"Loved
the
way
Sumbul
kept
fighting
for
her
friends".
She
also
stated,
"Bottom
line:
Mandali
Shining
brighter
than
ever
#BiggBoss16
@ColorsTV
Proud
of
these
people,
3
who
were
doing
the
task
n
the
4th
who
kept
fighting
for
them
#ShivThakare
#McStan
#NimritKaurAhluwalia
#SumbulTouqeerKhan".