Junooniyatt: Who Is Ankit Gupta's New Heroine Neha Rana? Here's Everything You Need To Know

However,
just
a
few
days
after
his
eviction
from
the
Bigg
Boss
house,
Ankit
has
already
bagged
a
new
show.
Produced
by
his
Udaariyaan
producers,
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
the
much-awaited
show
is
titled
Junooniyatt.
Another
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Gautam
Singh
Vig
too
will
be
seen
playing
the
lead
role
in
the
musical
drama.
Also,
the
makers
have
roped
in
actress
Neha
Rana
to
play
the
female
protagonist
in
Junooniyatt.
After
romancing
Priyanka
in
Udaariyaan,
Neha
will
be
his
new
heroine.
Here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
her.
WHO
IS
NEHA
RANA?
Neha
Rana
is
an
actress
who
made
her
Tv
debut
with
Sony
TV's
Ishq
Par
Zor
Nahi
in
2021
and
played
the
role
of
male
lead's
(played
by
Param
Singh)
ex.
OTHER
SHOWS
FEATURING
NEHA
RANA
While
her
debut
show
ended
within
five
months,
she
soon
bagged
a
pivotal
role
in
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia's
Choti
Sarrdaarni
after
the
show
took
a
20-year
leap.
She
was
last
seen
in
Pravisht
Mishra
and
Ulka
Gupta's
Star
Plus
show
Banni
Chow
Home
Delivery.
Later,
she
quit
the
show
as
she
wasn't
with
the
growth
of
her
character
and
started
looking
for
lead
roles
and
finally
bagged
Junooniyatt.
NEHA
RANA'S
ROLE
IN
JUNOONIYATT
According
to
reports,
Neha
Rana
will
be
essaying
the
role
of
protagonist
Illahi,
an
aspiring
singer
in
the
love
triangle.
While
she
wants
to
pursue
a
career
in
music,
things
take
an
exciting
turn
soon
after
she
meets
Ankit
and
Gautam's
character.
ANKIT
GUPTA'S
RE-ENTRY
IN
BIGG
BOSS
16
Ever
since
his
exit
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
his
fans
have
been
continuously
demanding
his
re-entry
into
the
show.
While
there
were
rumours
that
he
might
re-enter
soon,
looks
like
that's
not
happening
now
as
Ankit
has
signed
Junooniyatt.
JUNOONIYATT
PREMIERE
DATE
&
CHANNEL
Coming
back
to
Junooniyatt,
the
show
is
expected
to
air
on
Colors
TV
soon.
However,
the
launch
date
isn't
yet
out.