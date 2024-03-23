Elvish Yadav First Post After Bail: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Reaches Home Ahead Of Holi; Shares PHOTO

Elvish
Yadav
First
Post
After
Bail:
Ever
since
Elvish
Yadav
won
Salman
Khan-hosted
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
last
year,
the
YouTuber
has
been
continuously
making
headlines
mostly
for
the
wrong
reasons.
In
the
past
few
months,
he
grabbed
eyeballs
for
his
rumoured
involvement
in
the
Snake
Venom
case
and
even
got
arrested
last
Sunday
(March
17)
in
the
same
controversy.
However,
yesterday
(March
22),
after
staying
in
the
jail
for
five
days,
Elvish
Yadav
finally
got
bail
in
the
Snake
Venom
case.
His
bail
hearing
took
place
in
the
lower
court
of
NDPS.
He
was
granted
bail
on
a
bond
of
Rs
50,000.
Sadly,
despite
the
court's
ruling,
he
was
unable
to
return
home
right
away,
as
he
was
mandated
to
spend
an
additional
night
in
jail.
The
Noida
jail
authorities
brought
Elvish
before
the
Gurugram
court
today
(March
23)
regarding
the
fight
case
with
fellow
YouTuber
Sagar
Thakur
aka
Maxtern.
Come
Saturday
morning,
the
Noida
Police
transported
Elvish
Yadav
to
Gurugram,
where
he
was
presented
before
the
duty
magistrate.
Accompanied
by
the
Gurugram
Police,
Elvish
Yadav
appeared
before
Justice
Akshay
Kumar
in
the
Gurugram
court.
In
Gurugram,
Elvish
Yadav
provided
his
statement
regarding
the
incident.
Afterward,
the
police
presented
Elvish
before
the
Gurugram
Duty
Magistrate
Akshay
Kumar
for
a
second
time.
Following
his
court
appearance
and
statement
recording,
the
hugely
popular
YouTuber
was
granted
permission
to
return
home
accompanied
by
his
family.
Well,
he
has
finally
reached
home
and
will
be
celebrating
the
fesltival
of
Holi
with
his
family.
After
reuniting
with
his
parents,
Elvish
took
to
social
media
and
posted
his
first
post.
Taking
to
his
Instagram
stories,
the
BB
OTT
2
winner
posted
a
picture
himself
with
thumbs-up
gesture.
Interestingly,
he
used
the
iconic
song
'Jeena
Isi
Ka
Naam
Hai'
in
the
background.
Take
a
look
at
his
Instagram
story
below:
