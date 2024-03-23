Elvish Yadav First Post After Bail: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Reaches Home Ahead Of Holi; Shares PHOTO

Elvish Yadav First Post After Bail: Ever since Elvish Yadav won Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 last year, the YouTuber has been continuously making headlines mostly for the wrong reasons. In the past few months, he grabbed eyeballs for his rumoured involvement in the Snake Venom case and even got arrested last Sunday (March 17) in the same controversy.

However, yesterday (March 22), after staying in the jail for five days, Elvish Yadav finally got bail in the Snake Venom case. His bail hearing took place in the lower court of NDPS. He was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. Sadly, despite the court's ruling, he was unable to return home right away, as he was mandated to spend an additional night in jail.

The Noida jail authorities brought Elvish before the Gurugram court today (March 23) regarding the fight case with fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.

Come Saturday morning, the Noida Police transported Elvish Yadav to Gurugram, where he was presented before the duty magistrate. Accompanied by the Gurugram Police, Elvish Yadav appeared before Justice Akshay Kumar in the Gurugram court.

In Gurugram, Elvish Yadav provided his statement regarding the incident. Afterward, the police presented Elvish before the Gurugram Duty Magistrate Akshay Kumar for a second time. Following his court appearance and statement recording, the hugely popular YouTuber was granted permission to return home accompanied by his family.

Well, he has finally reached home and will be celebrating the fesltival of Holi with his family. After reuniting with his parents, Elvish took to social media and posted his first post. Taking to his Instagram stories, the BB OTT 2 winner posted a picture himself with thumbs-up gesture. Interestingly, he used the iconic song 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' in the background.

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

#ElvishYadav's Insta story of returning home after 6 days ❤️ Jeena isi ka naam hain. pic.twitter.com/sbvIzlse5D — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) March 23, 2024

Keep watching this space for more updates!