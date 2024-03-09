Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Samridhii Shukla's Co-star To RE-ENTER, Shares Update About YRKKH Track

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
twist:
Things
are
all
set
to
change
in
Rajan
Shahi's
hit
show
as
it
will
soon
witness
a
major
track.
At
a
time
when
daily
soaps
are
pulled
off
air
due
to
low
ratings
in
six
months,
YRKKH
has
been
entertaining
the
viewers
for
over
15
years.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
CAST
AFTER
LEAP
Several
shows
have
been
launched
at
9:30pm
to
compete
against
Yeh
Rishta;
however,
a
few
including
Kundali
Bhagya
have
been
able
to
survive
in
the
last
seven
years.
The
makers
have
managed
to
keep
the
audience
glued
to
their
television
sets
with
regular
twists
and
turns.
The
show
started
with
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
as
the
leads
and
later,
Shivangi
Joshi
and
Mohsin
Khan
joined
YRKKH.
While
the
second
generation
featured
Shivangi
and
Mohsin,
the
third
generation
cast
included
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod.
Last
year,
Star
Plus
and
Rajan
Shahi
introduced
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Samridhii
Shukla
as
the
new
leads.
After
a
slow
start,
the
ratings
of
YRKKH
saw
a
rise
and
finally,
the
show
entered
the
list
of
top
three
dramas
across
all
the
channels.
The
likes
of
Pratiksha
Honmukhe,
Anita
Raj,
Shruti
Ulfat,
Sandeep
Rajora,
Sikandar
Kharbanda,
Preeti
Puri,
Shruti
Rawat,
Siddharth
Vasudev
and
Rishabh
Jaiswal
have
joined
the
show
after
the
generation
leap.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
NEW
ENTRY:
ROHIT
TO
RETURN
WITH
A
TWIST?
After
months
of
speculation,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
Shivam
Khajuria
will
make
his
return
to
the
show.
While
the
audience
assumed
that
Rohit
is
dead,
he
will
make
a
comeback
and
bring
a
new
flavour
to
the
show.
Shivam,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
spilled
the
beans
about
his
re-entry
and
new
track.
He
said
that
he
would
start
shooting
for
the
serial
after
two
long
months.
Guess
what?
His
track
was
supposed
to
start
in
a
month
but
somehow
things
got
delayed.
Revealing
the
date
for
his
comeback,
Shivam
said
that
he
would
be
back
in
YRKKH
in
March.
"My
track
will
be
filled
with
twists
and
turns.
I
am
sure
there
will
be
more
drama
as
my
on-screen
wife
Ruhi
is
getting
married
again
and
the
Poddar
family
has
accepted
that
Rohit
is
dead," he
told
ETimes.