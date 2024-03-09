Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TWIST: Samridhii Shukla's Co-star To RE-ENTER, Shares Update About YRKKH Track

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Things are all set to change in Rajan Shahi's hit show as it will soon witness a major track. At a time when daily soaps are pulled off air due to low ratings in six months, YRKKH has been entertaining the viewers for over 15 years.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA CAST AFTER LEAP

Several shows have been launched at 9:30pm to compete against Yeh Rishta; however, a few including Kundali Bhagya have been able to survive in the last seven years. The makers have managed to keep the audience glued to their television sets with regular twists and turns.

The show started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leads and later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan joined YRKKH. While the second generation featured Shivangi and Mohsin, the third generation cast included Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Last year, Star Plus and Rajan Shahi introduced Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as the new leads. After a slow start, the ratings of YRKKH saw a rise and finally, the show entered the list of top three dramas across all the channels.

The likes of Pratiksha Honmukhe, Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Sikandar Kharbanda, Preeti Puri, Shruti Rawat, Siddharth Vasudev and Rishabh Jaiswal have joined the show after the generation leap.

YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI NEW ENTRY: ROHIT TO RETURN WITH A TWIST?

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Shivam Khajuria will make his return to the show. While the audience assumed that Rohit is dead, he will make a comeback and bring a new flavour to the show.

Shivam, while interacting with a portal, spilled the beans about his re-entry and new track. He said that he would start shooting for the serial after two long months. Guess what? His track was supposed to start in a month but somehow things got delayed.

Revealing the date for his comeback, Shivam said that he would be back in YRKKH in March. "My track will be filled with twists and turns. I am sure there will be more drama as my on-screen wife Ruhi is getting married again and the Poddar family has accepted that Rohit is dead," he told ETimes.