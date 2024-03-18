Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Ruhi Name: THIS Actress REPLACES Pratiksha Honmukhe In YRKKH? DEETS

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
New
Ruhi:
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
has
been
in
the
spotlight
since
the
departure
of
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
last
year,
following
the
introduction
of
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
protagonists
Abhira
and
Armaan,
respectively,
due
to
the
generation
leap.
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI:
WHO
WILL
REPLACE
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
AS
RUHI?
Although
initially
facing
challenges,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
eventually
gained
acceptance
from
the
devoted
viewers
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
recent
unexpected
development
concerning
the
show
has
taken
everyone
by
surprise.
Reports
suggest
that
Shehzada
Dhami,
who
portrays
a
key
role
in
YRKKH,
has
been
ousted
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi.
Not
just
Shehzada,
even
his
close
friend
and
co-star
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
aka
Ruhi
has
been
thrown
out
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
While
Udaariyaan
star
Rohit
Purohit
is
likely
to
play
Armaan
from
now
on,
the
show's
fans
are
wondering
who
will
replace
Pratiksha
as
the
new
Ruhi.
It
looks
like
the
team
has
found
her
replacement
as
well.
GARVITA
SADHWANI
REPLACES
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
AS
RUHI
IN
YRKKH?
As
per
the
popular
social
media
handle,
Gossips
TV,
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
makers
has
roped
in
Garvita
Sadhwani
to
play
Ruhi
after
Pratiksha's
exit.
The
post
stated,
"Garvita
Sadhwani
REPLACES
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
in
Star
Plus
#YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai!!"
However,
an
official
announcement
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.
WHO
IS
GARVITA
SADHWANI,
YRKKH'S
NEW
RUHI?
For
those
who
are
unaware,
Garvita
Sadhwani
is
a
model-actress
who
played
the
pivotal
role
of
Niya
in
Shweta
Tiwari's
ZEE
TV
show
Main
Hoon
Aparajita
(2002).
She
was
recently
seen
as
Mrunal
in
Rajan
Shahi's
Baatein
Kuch
Ankahee
Si
starring
Mohit
Malik
and
Sayli
Salunkhe
in
the
lead
roles.