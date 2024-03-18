SHOCKING! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers THROW OUT Hero Shehzada Dhami & Pratiksha Honmukhe? DEETS

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Enjoying
an
impressive
15-year
run
on
television,
the
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Productions,
continues
to
enthrall
its
dedicated
fan
base.
With
a
significant
storyline
change
last
year
marked
by
the
fourth
generation
leap,
the
makers
introduced
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
leads
of
YRKKH,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan.
YRKKH
PRODUCER
RAJAN
SHAHI
THROWS
OUT
SHEHZADA
DHAMI,
PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
Initially
met
with
criticism
from
fans
of
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod,
the
new
generation
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
gradually
gained
acceptance
among
loyal
viewers.
Maintaining
its
position
among
the
top
five
highest-rated
daily
soap
operas
across
channels,
the
family
drama
consistently
introduces
fresh
twists
and
turns
to
keep
audiences
engaged.
Shehzada
Dhami
entered
YRKKH
as
the
new
hero
and
his
chemistry
with
Samridhii
has
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs.
However,
the
latest
update
from
the
show's
set
has
left
the
actor's
fans
in
shock.
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"It
was
getting
increasingly
difficult
to
work
with
Shehzada
and
there
were
constant
complaints
from
crew
members
about
his
behaviour.
Despite
efforts
to
address
the
issue,
his
behaviour
persisted,
disrupting
the
harmonious
work
atmosphere."
Talking
about
Pratiksha's
exit,
the
report
stated,
"Pratiksha,
a
newcomer
,
groomed
by
the
production
house,
didn't
meet
the
expectations
for
the
character's
requirement.
In
light
of
these
events,
the
maker
has
terminated
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
from
the
show.
We
have
always
maintained
that
nobody
is
bigger
than
the
show.
Replacements
for
both
the
characters
will
be
announced
shortly."
However,
an
official
confirmation
regarding
the
same
is
still
awaited.