Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit-Garvita Sadhwani FIRST Look As New Armaan, Ruhi OUT

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
new
Armaan:
In
a
shocking
development,
Rajan
Shahi
and
Star
Plus
announced
the
replacement
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
in
YRKKH.
The
two
actors
have
been
reportedly
ousted
from
Yeh
Rishta
due
to
certain
reasons.
WHY
SHEHZADA
DHAMI
WAS
THROWN
OUT
OF
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
On
Monday
(March
18),
Rajan
Shahi
issued
an
official
statement
to
confirm
that
Directors
Kut
Production
have
decided
to
take
a
'firm
stance'
against
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
The
two
celebs,
who
are
seen
as
Armaan
and
Roohi,
have
been
fired
from
the
show.
"Recent
events
have
prompted
Directors
Kut
Production
to
take
a
firm
stance
against
unprofessional
behavior
displayed
by
two
actors
from
the
TV
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Shehzada
Dhami,
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe.
Shehzada
Dhami's
disregard
for
work
ethics
became
evident
from
day
one,
as
he
consistently
threw
tantrums
and
mistreated
the
crew," Rajan
Shahi
said
in
his
official
statement
as
quoted
as
saying
by
BollywoodLife.
The
report
in
the
portal
stated
that
Shehzada's
behavior
persisted
even
when
the
production
house
tried
to
address
the
issues.
This
disrupted
the
harmonious
work
atmosphere
on
the
sets.
The
production
house
also
fired
Pratiksha
as
she
'wasn't
living
up
to
the
expectations
of
the
character
requirement'.