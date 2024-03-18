EXCLUSIVE: Is Bigg Boss OTT 3 Real Reason Behind Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT?

Shehzada
Dhami
Exclusive:
Rajan
Shahi's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
counted
among
the
most
successful
shows
in
the
history
of
Indian
Television.
While
the
family
drama
completed
15
years
in
January
this
year,
it
witnessed
the
fourth
generation
leap
four
months
ago
after
which
Harshad
Chopra
and
Pranali
Rathod
were
replaced
by
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Samridhii
Shukla
as
the
new
lead
couple.
SHEHZADA
DHAMI-PRATIKSHA
HONMUKHE
YRKKH
EXIT
REAL
REASON
Since
then,
the
new
generation
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
winning
hearts
with
the
show
bouncing
back
in
the
list
of
highest-rated
shows
on
TV.
While
everything
is
currently
working
in
the
show's
favour,
the
news
of
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe's
ouster
has
left
everyone
surprised.
According
to
the
ongoing
reports,
the
duo
has
been
shown
the
doors
by
Rajan
Shahi
due
to
their
unprofessionalism.
Well,
that
might
be
a
major
reason
behind
their
exit.
However,
we've
got
to
know
about
another
interesting
reason.
A
source
exclusively
told
Filmibeat
that
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
might
also
be
a
reason
behind
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha's
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
exit.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
SHEHZADA
DHAMI,
PRATIKSHA
SHOWN
THE
DOORS
DUE
TO
BIGG
BOSS
OTT
3?
Revealing
the
same,
the
source
told
us,
"Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
are
said
to
be
dating
each
other
and
got
an
offer
to
participate
together
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
recently.
As
they
are
keen
to
be
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss,
both
of
them
asked
for
the
producer's
permission
and
in
response,
they
were
thrown
out
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai."
The
source
added,
"They
messaged
Rajan
Shahi
about
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
in
the
morning
today
and
suddenly
this
news
was
out."
On
being
asked
if
the
reports
of
Shehzada
Dhami
not
behaving
well
with
the
team
on
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
sets
are
true,
the
source
simply
said,
"Yeh
sach
hai."
However,
both
the
actors
are
yet
to
react
to
their
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
exit.
Also,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
they'll
participate
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
or
not.