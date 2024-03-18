EXCLUSIVE: Is Bigg Boss OTT 3 Real Reason Behind Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT?

Shehzada Dhami Exclusive: Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is counted among the most successful shows in the history of Indian Television. While the family drama completed 15 years in January this year, it witnessed the fourth generation leap four months ago after which Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod were replaced by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as the new lead couple.

SHEHZADA DHAMI-PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE YRKKH EXIT REAL REASON

Since then, the new generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been winning hearts with the show bouncing back in the list of highest-rated shows on TV. While everything is currently working in the show's favour, the news of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's ouster has left everyone surprised.

According to the ongoing reports, the duo has been shown the doors by Rajan Shahi due to their unprofessionalism. Well, that might be a major reason behind their exit. However, we've got to know about another interesting reason. A source exclusively told Filmibeat that Bigg Boss OTT 3 might also be a reason behind Shehzada and Pratiksha's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exit. Yes, you read that right!

SHEHZADA DHAMI, PRATIKSHA SHOWN THE DOORS DUE TO BIGG BOSS OTT 3?

Revealing the same, the source told us, "Shehzada and Pratiksha are said to be dating each other and got an offer to participate together in Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently. As they are keen to be a part of Bigg Boss, both of them asked for the producer's permission and in response, they were thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

The source added, "They messaged Rajan Shahi about Bigg Boss OTT 3 in the morning today and suddenly this news was out."

On being asked if the reports of Shehzada Dhami not behaving well with the team on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets are true, the source simply said, "Yeh sach hai." However, both the actors are yet to react to their Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai exit. Also, it'll be interesting to see if they'll participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3 or not.

