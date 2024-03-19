Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actor Claims Shehzada Dhami Misguided Pratiksha: She’s Sweet But…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
This
departure
coincided
with
the
introduction
of
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
as
the
new
leads,
portraying
Abhira
and
Armaan
respectively,
following
a
generation
leap.
Despite
initial
hurdles,
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Shehzada
Dhami
eventually
won
over
the
dedicated
audience
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
However,
a
recent
unforeseen
development
regarding
the
show
has
caught
everyone
off
guard
as
Shehzada
Dhami
and
Pratiksha
Honmukhe
have
been
removed
from
the
show
by
producer
Rajan
Shahi
due
to
unprofessionalism.
SHIVAM
KHAJURIA
ON
SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA
YRKKH
EXIT
Amid
all
this,
their
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
co-star
Shivam
Khajuria
aka
Rohit
has
opened
up
about
the
action
taken
by
the
production
house
and
stated
that
Shehzada
misguided
Pratiksha.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Shivam,
who
is
set
to
return
as
Rohit
in
YRKKH,
told
India
Forums
that
he
worked
with
the
cast
for
about
one
to
one
and
a
half
months
initially.
Throughout
his
conversations
with
pratiksha,
he
often
advised
her
to
concentrate
on
her
craft
rather
than
get
involved
in
distractions
with
fellow
actors.
Unfortunately,
it
appeared
that
she
lost
focus.
Regarding
Shehzada,
Shivam
expressed
doubts
about
his
professionalism,
citing
shoot
delays
and
instances
of
inappropriate
behavior
towards
the
crew.
In
his
opinion,
the
production
house
shouldn't
be
held
responsible.
On
being
asked
if
he's
hinting
towards
Pratiksha's
rumoured
relationship
with
Shehzada,
Shivan
stated,
"I
haven't
discussed
her
personal
relationships
with
her.
However,
in
the
context
of
shooting,
time
is
money.
Any
wastage
of
the
production
house's
time
equates
to
wasting
their
money.
There
were
delivery
issues
from
her
end
as
well.
But
it
was
part
of
a
larger
pattern.
Pratiksha
is
a
sweet
person,
but
she
was
misled."
When
asked
who
according
to
him
misled
Pratiksha,
the
actor
added,
"Undoubtedly,
by
the
guy
(Shehzada
Dhami)."
So
far,
Shehzada
and
Pratiksha
haven't
opened
up
about
their
sudden
ouster
from
the
top-rated
Star
Plus
show.