Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actor Claims Shehzada Dhami Misguided Pratiksha: She’s Sweet But…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, has garnered attention since the exit of Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod last year. This departure coincided with the introduction of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the new leads, portraying Abhira and Armaan respectively, following a generation leap.

Despite initial hurdles, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami eventually won over the dedicated audience of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, a recent unforeseen development regarding the show has caught everyone off guard as Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been removed from the show by producer Rajan Shahi due to unprofessionalism.

SHIVAM KHAJURIA ON SHEHZADA-PRATIKSHA YRKKH EXIT

Amid all this, their Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit has opened up about the action taken by the production house and stated that Shehzada misguided Pratiksha. Yes, you read that right!

Shivam, who is set to return as Rohit in YRKKH, told India Forums that he worked with the cast for about one to one and a half months initially. Throughout his conversations with pratiksha, he often advised her to concentrate on her craft rather than get involved in distractions with fellow actors. Unfortunately, it appeared that she lost focus. Regarding Shehzada, Shivam expressed doubts about his professionalism, citing shoot delays and instances of inappropriate behavior towards the crew. In his opinion, the production house shouldn't be held responsible.

SHIVAM KAJURIA FEELS SHEHZADA MISGUIDED PRATIKSHA HONMUKHE

On being asked if he's hinting towards Pratiksha's rumoured relationship with Shehzada, Shivan stated, "I haven't discussed her personal relationships with her. However, in the context of shooting, time is money. Any wastage of the production house's time equates to wasting their money. There were delivery issues from her end as well. But it was part of a larger pattern. Pratiksha is a sweet person, but she was misled."

When asked who according to him misled Pratiksha, the actor added, "Undoubtedly, by the guy (Shehzada Dhami)."

So far, Shehzada and Pratiksha haven't opened up about their sudden ouster from the top-rated Star Plus show.