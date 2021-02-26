1962: The War In The Hills Web Series Review: Abhay Deol Honours The Indian Army's Sacrifice In The War Drama
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Duration: 10 Episodes/ 35 Minutes
Language: Hindi
Story: 1962: The War In The Hills, inspired by true events is a fictional account of one of the fiercest battles fought by the Indian Army. The story follows Major Suraj Singh and his battalion of 125 Indian soldiers called 'C Company' who fought 3000 Chinese to protect India's pride and the Ladakh border.
Review: The war drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, takes the audience on an emotional journey as the soldiers of C Company head to war while their family yearn to hear about their well being. 1962: The War In The Hills finds a balance between the big picture and the struggles of the common man. What works best for the show is that the story has been told without any villains to shoulder the blame.
Major Suraj Singh played by Abhay Deol is a loyal and impressive officer who has been given the command of the 'C Company'. For the first few episodes, we get to meet the members of the battalion, who hail from the village of Rewari. After winning an annual competition at camp, they get days off to visit their family. Away from the war, filled with love, heartbreak and responsibilities, life goes on. One of the soldiers Gopi gets married, Kishan and Karan fall in love.
1962: The War In The Hills Follows C Company Through Sino-Indian War
On the other hand, China slowly starts deploying tropes across the Indian borders. To prepare a counter plan Major Suraj Singh is sent out on a mission to gather intelligence about the Chinese camps. Even with the information, the Indian government comes to the conclusion that the country is not ready for a war. However after China manages to take control over an outpost, India chooses to adopt the forward policy and fights back.
Several small battles continue on at the Himalayan borders, at one such battle, Major Suraj Singh conceals defeat and is forced to take a step back after facing an injury. The C Company also faces loss and have to return home to bear the defeat, but they wait their turn to earn back their dignity and honour their fallen soldier during one of the biggest battles on Ladakh's borders.
1962: The War In The Hills Is A 10 Part Series
Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has successfully managed to strike a balance between the story that follows the Sino-Indian War and the subplots of soldiers' lives in Rewari village. 1962: The War In The Hills is a slow-paced show with 10 long episodes, but it also brings a mix of romance, drama, thrill and some comic relief.
The makers have taken full fictional liberty to drive home the right emotions whether it is the Chinese officer you can't wait to get killed or the love triangle that keeps you hooked till the end. The background score and the soundtrack also adds a unique vibe to the show.
Few things that hinder the immersive experience is the modern dialect, swearing, costumes and make-up, which didn't feel era-appropriate. The repetitive scenes and loop effects in the war sequences were quite evident as well, but some of the star performers make up for the loss.
Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar and Hemal Ingle enjoy the most screen time. Their characters as well as their journey are developed enough to keep the audience engaged even if the end of the story isn't much of a mystery. Overall, 1962: The War In The Hills is more about the story than the production value of the show. Watching a talented cast is sure to evoke patriotic feelings and maybe even lead the audience to shed some tears.
