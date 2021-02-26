1962: The War In The Hills Web Series Review: Abhay Deol Honours The Indian Army's Sacrifice In The War Drama

1962: The War In The Hills Follows C Company Through Sino-Indian War

On the other hand, China slowly starts deploying tropes across the Indian borders. To prepare a counter plan Major Suraj Singh is sent out on a mission to gather intelligence about the Chinese camps. Even with the information, the Indian government comes to the conclusion that the country is not ready for a war. However after China manages to take control over an outpost, India chooses to adopt the forward policy and fights back.

Several small battles continue on at the Himalayan borders, at one such battle, Major Suraj Singh conceals defeat and is forced to take a step back after facing an injury. The C Company also faces loss and have to return home to bear the defeat, but they wait their turn to earn back their dignity and honour their fallen soldier during one of the biggest battles on Ladakh's borders.

1962: The War In The Hills Is A 10 Part Series

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has successfully managed to strike a balance between the story that follows the Sino-Indian War and the subplots of soldiers' lives in Rewari village. 1962: The War In The Hills is a slow-paced show with 10 long episodes, but it also brings a mix of romance, drama, thrill and some comic relief.

The makers have taken full fictional liberty to drive home the right emotions whether it is the Chinese officer you can't wait to get killed or the love triangle that keeps you hooked till the end. The background score and the soundtrack also adds a unique vibe to the show.

1962: The War In The Hills Will Release On 26 February

Few things that hinder the immersive experience is the modern dialect, swearing, costumes and make-up, which didn't feel era-appropriate. The repetitive scenes and loop effects in the war sequences were quite evident as well, but some of the star performers make up for the loss.

Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, Sumeet Vyas, Akash Thosar and Hemal Ingle enjoy the most screen time. Their characters as well as their journey are developed enough to keep the audience engaged even if the end of the story isn't much of a mystery. Overall, 1962: The War In The Hills is more about the story than the production value of the show. Watching a talented cast is sure to evoke patriotic feelings and maybe even lead the audience to shed some tears.