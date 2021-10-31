EXCLUSIVE! Special Ops 1.5 Star Aadil Khan Says Acting Is Where He Belongs

The makers of Special Ops 1.5 recently release the full-length trailer of the anticipated series. The show following Himmat Singh's extraordinary past will also feature some new cast including, Aadil Khan best known for his debut film Shikara and newcomer Aishwarya Sushmita. The two recently opened up about their characters in the show with Filmibeat.

Aadil Khan, who started as a radio jockey Nasar Khan in 93.5 Red FM and then moved on to become an actor, is all set to make his digital debut with Special Ops 1.5. When asked about his character Aadil said, "My character in the show had a lot of scope to perform, which made it even more interesting. I explored action for the first time, had to do a lot of training with experts. The entire experience of developing my character was out of the world, so it has been really great."

Talking about his journey, Aadil added that while he has done different jobs before, acting is the one where he belongs. He told, Filmibeat, "I am really excited, it has been a great journey. I have done a lot of work before being an actor but this is where I belong. I am having the time of my life, so far it's going good. Inshallah, it's going to get better in future."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sushmita who is making her acting debut with the show said, she felt privileged to be able to make a debut alongside legends like Kay Kay Menon. Talking about working with director Neeraj Pandey, she added, "Working with Neeraj Panday was definitely a dream come true, he has always been on the list of directors I wanted to work with. I felt privileged to start my career with such legends as Neeraj Panday, Shivam Nair and Kay Kay Menon sir. I got to learn a lot from them, as a newcomer to be surrounded by these talented actors was a blessing."

She added that since they had been working during the lockdown, the entire team spent a lot of time with each other and became like a family, "And on set working with everyone as a team, with Shivam sir, Kay Kay Menon sir these legends and supportive co-stars like Adil it was an amazing experience."

"I just wanted and observed them on set as much as I could, and I hope I get more opportunities to work with them in future. I have given my best to my character as well, so I am hoping for the best." Aishwarya added.

Notably, The new season called Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, has been defined as a retelling of the nation's greatest threat who soon becomes the nation's greatest spy as he fights corruption and politics that infests the system.

Special Ops 1.5 created and co-directed by Neeraj Pandey is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12.