EXCLUSIVE Special Ops 1.5: Producer Shital Bhatia Says We've Gotten So Much Love Its Our Duty To Give Season 2

The makers of Special Ops 1.5 recently revealed the show's full-length trailer. The prequel is all set to explore Himmat Singh's past as India's best RAW agent. Producer Shital Bhatia and co-director Shivam Nair opened up about what fans can expect from the upcoming season in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat.

Talking about what drove the makers to explore Himmat's story with a mini spin off, producer Shital Bhatia explained. "Initially, when we planned to make the show, it was a finite series of only eight episodes. Once we made it we realised, there is much more to explore about these characters. So now we are answering the questions the audience had in their mind about Himmat, why he is the way he is? All of that will be uncovered in Special Ops 1.5."

Director Shivam Nair added that Special Ops 1.5 will give a glimpse into the personal life of Himmat Singh. The new season called Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, has been defined as a retelling of the nation's greatest threat who soon becomes the nation's greatest spy as he fights corruption and politics that infests the system.

Sharing a glimpse into the Himmat from a few decades ago, Shivam said, "You will find out more about Himmat's professional life as well as his personal life in Special Ops 1.5. There are a lot of layers to this character and you will be able to find out more about him in the new season.

He also revealed that the show will also introduce some more characters played by Aadil Khan and Aishwarya Sushmita. He said, "There are also other interesting characters being introduced in the new series. Even though, this is Himmat's story we will also be able to meet other great characters."

When asked about the future of the season, Shital Bhatia told Filmibeat, "It's already in the works, and you will hear an announcement very soon. It's too early to talk about it, but season 2 is happening. Everyone has given so much love it is now our duty to give them season 2."

Special Ops 1.5 created and co-directed by Neeraj Pandey is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar On November 12.