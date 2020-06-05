Gurdeep Kohli Punjj Opens Up About Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 & Working With Ekta Kapoor!

The season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain has succeeded in regaling the audiences with its edgy storytelling and performances, especially that of the lead trio - Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli Punjj and Mona Singh. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Gurdeep opened up about the new season, her character arc, and experience working with Ekta Kapoor.

The actress revealed, “What is happening in season 3 is all the repercussions of season 1 and 2. If you have seen and if you have followed the character, everybody has done what they feel like not thinking about what will be the result of their actions. Now whatever has happened in the third season is all because of what they created and they did in the first and second season. It is a very good take on relationships, on different personalities, how they react and respond to a repercussion in a relationship.”

She went on to add, “For my character Poonam, divorce turned as a therapy for her as she found Abhimanyu. She thought love was completely over for her, she was so hesitant, she didn’t want to be with Abhimanyu, but then she felt that this guy really loved her, so why not give love a second chance. Now that she has given a second chance to love because you have experienced such sour relationships in the past, you want to be very careful with the second chance. So, that’s what she is going through.”

On being quizzed about her experience working with Ekta Kapoor, the Gurdeep replied, “She (Ekta) is a genius. I call her a genius; I call her a boss and she doesn’t like it. Who can wrap up the shooting in March quickly before lockdown, do the edits and get the show ready and launch it during the lockdown and make the most of it? I think it’s a brilliant move and a lovely decision to come up with a launch of season 3 during the lockdown. Hats off to her and only she could pull it through. There is one of her kind.”

