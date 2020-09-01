How's The Josh? Watch The Josh Anthem With Top Creators Of India

It's time for the hip 'n' happening Josh Anthem! The Josh app is the perfect new platform for short format videos and they have released a new youth anthem #JoshMeinAaja that will make you tap your feet!

The first version of the Josh Anthem features hotshot influencers Teentigada, Faisu and Team 07, and many other top creators in the social space. The peppy Josh Anthem has been composed and produced by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes, with the catchy lyrics by Bollywood's Amitabh Bhattacharya! The song has vocals by Bianca Gomes and Divya Kumar, with the rap vocals by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Clinton Cerejo. It is lively and full of energy!

Popular social media influencers Teentigada's Vishal Pandey, Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sood, influencer team Mr Faisu aka Faisal Sheikh and Team 07 and many more influencers have joined the Josh mobile app. These influencers, who have huge following on the web, had introduced a challenge 'Josh Mein Aaja'. While the first version of Josh Anthem stars these renowned social media stars, the winners of the Josh Mein Aaja challenge will feature in the next version of the Josh Anthem.

Wondering how to feature in the second version of the song? Well, all you need to do is download the Josh App, participate in the 'Josh Mein Aaja' challenge, create videos on the Josh Anthem, and ask your followers to participate in the challenge. Every day, the best video will be awarded 50K. As mentioned earlier, the winning videos will also get a chance to feature alongside the best creators in the second version of the Josh Anthem music video.

Josh is the best 'Made In India' short videos platform you will find, and it is available to creators around the world. Not just creating videos, you can channel your creativity to go viral anytime, anywhere by sharing and viewing short, fun and original content from all over the world on Josh. Download it now and start sharing your videos!

