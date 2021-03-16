Josh Launches Mega Talent Hunt ‘World Famous’, Its First Original IP Heads To Lucknow To Look For Proteges

Josh, India’s fastest growing and most-engaged short video app, today announced the launch of its first original IP 'World Famous’, a mega-talent hunt to recognize and celebrate India’s diverse, young talent. Envisioned as a multi-city search for the country’s most unique creators, World Famous kicks off in Lucknow today.

A 15-day, high-octane campaign will travel through this multicultural city to discover local talent with the makings of a superstar. Lucknowites will see the city come to life as Josh mentors interact with the city’s youth inviting registrations for the grand finale on March 31st, 2021. Interactive pop-ups and activations will be seen across the city’s hotspots including its malls, colleges, and localities.

Calling out to aspiring young stars, Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios said, “We are thrilled to bring Josh Studios to life with our show 'World Famous’ and kickstart it from Lucknow. You could be the fastest kebab flipper or the most graceful Kathak dancer. Either way, your talent deserves to be seen by the world. Our biggest commitment at Josh is to grow a platform that celebrates all forms of creativity and gives flight to youngsters with talent and ambition. 'World Famous’ has been crafted with care as a celebration and not a competition. We hope it gathers momentum as a movement that looks to discover and mentor the next ten thousand stars across India.”

The on-ground campaign will take on a digital avatar on the Josh app where participants, whether a chef, dancer, poet, singer, photographer or artist, are welcome to create a video showcasing their talent and upload that video on the Josh app using the hashtag #joshworldfamous. The campaign concludes on March 31, 2021 in a Grand Finale in Lucknow in the presence of Bollywood celebrities Sunny Leone and Santosh Shukla, and reality TV creator duo Raghu Ram-Rajiv to mentor selected participants and groom them into stars on Josh.

Josh Studios was unveiled earlier this month to scale the short-video platform’s capabilities to create a cutting-edge content and talent hub. World Famous is the Studio’s first signature roll out for Josh that launched as a mahagathbandhan of India’s top 200+ best creators, the 10 biggest music labels and 5+ million UGC creators in September 2020, followed by super successes in the creation of the #JoshMeinAajaa anthem and a series of challenges on the platform.

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India’s top 200+ best creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store. Currently, Josh is the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 90 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 42 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) and 1.75+ billion video plays per day.

About VerSe Innovation:

At the core of VerSe Innovation, is the idea that technology can help bridge the digital divide. Since its inception, VerSe has risen to the challenge of serving the unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology. Its unique machine learning and deep learning technologies enables personalised content to be delivered to users based on their consumption preferences. Today VerSe Innovation’s proprietary technology platform powers 300 million + users to consume content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers India’s #1 and most engaging short video app Josh.

