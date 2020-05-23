Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer: Rohit, Ananya & Poonam’s Relationship Gets Even More Complicated!

Ananya & Poonam Move On In Their Lives

The trailer shows the changes in the lives of the protagonists, after a leap of four years. Ananya is shown as a successful businesswoman and a mother. On the other hand, Poonam has moved on and is leading a happy married life with Abhimanyu.

Rohit’s Reckless Attitude

Rohit has now gone totally carefree, with no responsibilities in life. He has nothing to lose and nothing to care now as both his ladies have moved on in their lives. To calm his turbulence down, he is either seen going on bike rides or getting into mindless relationships with younger women. The new ladies who enter his life are Nisha (Anjum Fakih) and Amaira (Aditi Vasudeva).

Rohit With New Ladies In His Life

Seeing Rohit being such a carefree person, anyone might think that Rohit is enjoying his latest phase of life to the fullest, but his past makes him unable to accept the reality that Poonam and Ananya are no longer a part of his life.

Rohit’s Daughters Upset With Their Father

The trailer also showcases the emotional trauma of Rohit's daughters due to his careless behaviour. Bani and Nikki, who had faced a lot of trouble and hardships in life because of their parent's failed marriage, just wanted things to get back to normal. But looks like the chaos doesn't just end here, as Rohit makes eventful encounters not just with his ex-wives but also with their current husbands.

Will Love Ever Be The Same Again?

Two people who loved each other immensely, who fought against all odds to be together, are today broken and despise each other. Picking up exactly from where it left, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 just leaves us with one question - Will love ever be the same again? Filled with a host of twists and turns, this urban and mature love story is all set to launch on June 6, 2020.