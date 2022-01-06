Money Heist's Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha's Painting At Home, Desi Fans Can't Keep Calm

A picture of Spanish actor Esther Acebo's best known for playing Stockholm in the hit show Money Heist has surprised her Indian fans. A picture of Esther's house with Lord Ganesha's painting in the background is currently going viral on the internet.

On Wednesday, many Internet users posted screenshots from a video that Esther posted on social media. One person shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Money Heist fame @estheracebo unveils painting of lord Ganesha in her home and pictures is going viral Spanish actress Esther Acebo rose to international fame for her role as Monica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel aka money heist #Ganesha."

Another one tweeted, "Proud moment for India Spanish actress @EstherAcebo to international fame for her role as Mónica Gaztambide aka #Stockholm in the hit @netflix series #MoneyHeist. who is proudly displaying vedic pictures of lord #Ganesha at her home in one of her video."

Another user wrote, "So proud of it." Meanwhile, some fans also raised concern about using the picture of Indian god as a display art at her home. Another twitter user said, "God Ganesh is much beyond the worldly fame of any actress. Therefore calling this pic as a matter of pride for India is quite incorrect and unreasonable."

Apart from Money Heist, Esther is also known for starring in Ángel o Demonio, Antes de perder and film Los Encantados.

On the other hand, the hit Netflix show has another Indian connection. According to reports, in 2021 a Hindi remake of Money Heist titled Three Monkeys was announced starring actor Arjun Rampal as the professor. The infamous role is essayed by Álvaro Morte in the original series. Three Monkeys will mark the return of filmmakers duo Abbas-Mustan.