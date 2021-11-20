Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: Alvaro Morte Reveals People Won’t Be Able to Go to Bed

The makers of Money Heist recently revealed a new clip of the cast members sharing their emotions and nervousness ahead of the finale. After an explosive season 5 volume 1, earlier this year, the entire world is waiting for the hit Spanish show's finale season and the cast has ensured that the story will 'not let down the fans.'

Alvaro Morte, who plays the main lead The Professor also revealed in the video the news season "is loaded with extreme tension." The video captioned as "Making The End", also features some behind the scenes from the show.

Darko Peric (Helsinki) called the show something that happens "once in a lifetime", meanwhile Palermo said they are "not going to let down the fans" and "what's coming is very powerful."

The clip also show's creator Alex Pina asking Ursula Corbero (Tokyo) how she'd wish to reappear if brought back in a flashback. To which she replied, "It should involve a lot of dancing. Partying," suggesting she will be making an emotional comeback in flashback scenes.

The clip ends with Alvaro saying "People will not be able to go to bed after watching any of these episodes."

Earlier this month, the makers had also revealed a full-length trailer of the finale season giving hints at what could do down in the coming episodes. To fans surprise it also shows Professor outside the bank, possibly reuniting with the rest of the gang for the first time.

For the finale, apart from leading cast Morte, Herrán, Corberó, Ituño, Nimri, Serna and Perić, the makers have announced additional cast including Patrick Criado as Berlin's son Rafael, Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Tokyo's ex-boyfriend René, José Manuel Seda as army chief Sagasta.